Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,606 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.60. 2,659,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,994,160. The company has a market cap of $248.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $609.39 and a 200-day moving average of $620.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $666.56.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.