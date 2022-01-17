Bessemer Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,705 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.54.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $468.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,665,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $320.35 and a 52-week high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $441.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.11 and a 200 day moving average of $436.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

