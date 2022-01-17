Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $7,876,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.08. The company had a trading volume of 916,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

