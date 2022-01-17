Bessemer Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after acquiring an additional 393,682 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $250.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.66.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

