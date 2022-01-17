Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the second quarter worth $87,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,237,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,010. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $161.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.07. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

