Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SEA by 809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.00.

Shares of SE traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $175.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,149,960. The stock has a market cap of $94.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.43. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $168.00 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

