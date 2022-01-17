Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bessemer Securities LLC lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises approximately 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 208.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,530. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $282.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.87 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.