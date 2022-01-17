Bessemer Securities LLC Trims Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 32.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 23.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 21.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $1.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.48. 718,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,540. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

