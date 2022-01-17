BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.06 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.06 million and approximately $129,527.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00062169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00069912 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.00 or 0.07614483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,661.72 or 1.00045172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00068802 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007899 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

