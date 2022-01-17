BidiPass (BDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,084.93

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $148,084.93 and $23.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

