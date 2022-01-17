Bifrost (BFC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.03 Million

Bifrost (CURRENCY:BFC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, Bifrost has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bifrost coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bifrost has a total market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Bifrost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00057258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bifrost

Bifrost is a coin. Bifrost’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,174,199 coins. Bifrost’s official Twitter account is @HxkWTHbBq640IAh and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bifrost is thebifrost.io . Bifrost’s official message board is medium.com/bifrost/bfc-initial-uniswap-listing-8f38e1179b16

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bifrost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bifrost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bifrost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

