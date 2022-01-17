Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.94

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.94 and last traded at C$19.02, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.86.

Big Banc Split Company Profile (TSE:BNK)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

