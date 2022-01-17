Binamon (BMON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.57 or 0.07540006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.24 or 0.99816769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00068365 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.