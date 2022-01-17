Binamon (BMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.78 Million

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Binamon has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Binamon has a market cap of $9.01 million and $1.78 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binamon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Binamon Coin Profile

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binamon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binamon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.