BinaryX (BNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $61.81 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $61.81 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $30.56 or 0.00072442 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BinaryX has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010892 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.51 or 0.00491967 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.