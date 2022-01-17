Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $628.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $734.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $743.40. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

