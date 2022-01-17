Bismuth Trading Up 46.9% This Week (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $521.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011205 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,536,410 coins and its circulating supply is 23,375,661 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

