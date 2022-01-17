Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,150,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 31.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $5.83 on Monday. Bit Digital has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the third quarter valued at about $7,382,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,855,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

