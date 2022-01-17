BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $169,514.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $169,514.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,428.46 or 1.00261227 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00095752 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003791 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00696345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

