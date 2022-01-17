BitCoal (COAL) Achieves Market Cap of $17,103.11

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $17,103.11 and $19.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.51 or 0.00503231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

