Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Up 17.8% This Week

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001938 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.63 million and $1,178.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 111.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

