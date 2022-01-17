Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $100.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $33,819.55 and approximately $100.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoin Classic

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

