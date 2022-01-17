Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,355.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $537,522.45 and approximately $7,355.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.84 or 0.00326223 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

