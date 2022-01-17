Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $216.54 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003059 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010064 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

