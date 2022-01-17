Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00017548 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $1.29 million and $184.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000543 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003140 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010322 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 175,017 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

