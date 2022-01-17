Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003228 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $6.54 million and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.77 or 0.00330269 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00126409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00086164 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002116 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.