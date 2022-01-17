BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,931,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.94% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $820,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,576 shares during the period.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $603,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

BJ stock opened at $60.83 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.15 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

