Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,272,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,614 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.20% of Black Knight worth $811,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Black Knight by 235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Black Knight by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

BKI stock opened at $74.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

