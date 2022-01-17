BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.12 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $300,651.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,221.02 or 0.07616737 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,258.60 or 0.99928954 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00068855 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007738 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackHat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackHat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

