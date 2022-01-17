BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Shares of BL stock opened at $88.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $154.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200 day moving average of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,857,531. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

