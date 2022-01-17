BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BHK stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.36.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 51,188 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

