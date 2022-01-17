BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 54.0% from the December 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BHK stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $17.36.
The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
