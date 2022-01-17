BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,637,039 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.75% of CDK Global worth $793,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 12,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in CDK Global by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of CDK opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 61.80% and a return on equity of 119.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

