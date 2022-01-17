BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,020,523 Shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020,523 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 33.42% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $868,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period.

IGLB stock opened at $67.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.26. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $64.82 and a 12 month high of $72.19.

See Also: Convertible Shares

