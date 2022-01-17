BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,319,107 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.53% of OGE Energy worth $827,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in OGE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OGE Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 139,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at about $627,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

