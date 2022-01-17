BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,670,541 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.97% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $801,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.91.

TAP opened at $51.69 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.46 and a 12-month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -66.02%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

