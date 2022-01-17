BlackRock Inc. Buys 758,206 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,188,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,206 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $824,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,607,000.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $114.92 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.21.

