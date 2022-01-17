BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,498,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.55% of Encompass Health worth $787,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.30.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

