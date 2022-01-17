BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,959 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.56% of United Therapeutics worth $794,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total value of $654,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock worth $12,541,726. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $213.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

