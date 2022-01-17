BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,979,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,634 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.44% of Toro worth $874,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $92.62 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

