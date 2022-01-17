BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,641 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.55% of Encompass Health worth $787,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $65.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.69.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

