BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,642,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,309 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.68% of Exponent worth $864,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Exponent by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $73,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock worth $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.