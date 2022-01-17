BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,412,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289,098 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $847,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.89 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.