BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,579,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,884 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.61% of Watts Water Technologies worth $769,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after buying an additional 63,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 203,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $187.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.91. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.44 and a one year high of $212.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

