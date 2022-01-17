BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.83% of Scientific Games worth $786,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $61.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

