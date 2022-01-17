BlackRock Inc. Has $784.94 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,942 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.71% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $784,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 697,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,393,000 after purchasing an additional 149,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 54,652 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

HALO stock opened at $35.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.99. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

