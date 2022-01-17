BlackRock Inc. Has $786.08 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 909,038 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.81% of Genpact worth $786,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Genpact by 284.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Shares of G opened at $51.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.