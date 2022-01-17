BlackRock Inc. Has $804.45 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.54% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $804,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.9% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMH. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

AMH stock opened at $41.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 119.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

