BlackRock Inc. Has $808.99 Million Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.36% of Stifel Financial worth $808,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,151,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $73.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.85%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

