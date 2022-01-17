BlackRock Inc. Has $828.30 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,178,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.92% of National Retail Properties worth $828,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the second quarter worth $261,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 63.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $46.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

