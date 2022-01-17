BlackRock Inc. Has $839.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.76% of Lithia Motors worth $839,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 37.2% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 351.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 14.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at $424,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAD opened at $306.98 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.04.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

